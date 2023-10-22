SRINAGAR: The Srinagar Meteorological Centre has forecasted the likelihood of light rain or snow in scattered areas of Jammu and Kashmir’s higher regions over the next 24 hours. Most areas are currently experiencing cloudy weather with the possibility of light rain or snow in some higher areas of Jammu and Kashmir, on Sunday.

The Meteorological office predicts that the weather will be partly to generally cloudy on Monday, with fair to partly cloudy conditions and reduced visibility in the morning hours from October 24 to 27. Light rain is expected in scattered areas of Jammu and Kashmir from October 28 to 29. There are no predictions of significant rain or snowfall in Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh until October 27.

Furthermore, the Meteorological office has issued a weather advisory, advising against outdoor activities such as harvesting today. The minimum recorded temperatures are 6.6 degrees Celsius in Srinagar, 5.4 degrees Celsius in Qazigund, 1.8 degrees Celsius in Pahalgam, 6.0 degrees Celsius in Kokernag, and 3.2 degrees Celsius in Gulmarg.