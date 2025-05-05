Rain, Gusty Winds Expected in Parts of J&K Till May 11: MeT

Srinagar, May 5: The Meteorological Department has forecast light rain, thundershowers, and gusty winds at isolated to scattered places across Jammu and Kashmir until May 11.

An official said light rain and gusty winds are expected at scattered locations on May 5, while the weather will remain partly cloudy with brief showers from May 6 to 8. Between May 9 and 11, scattered areas may witness light rain, thunder, and winds reaching 40-50 km/h.

People have been advised to avoid boating and shikara rides in Dal Lake, Wular Lake, and other water bodies during this period. The official also cautioned about potential landslides or mudslides in vulnerable areas.

While urging the public to follow advisories from the administration and traffic police, the MeT office said farmers may continue their agricultural activities from May 6 onwards.