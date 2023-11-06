Srinagar: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has announced the potential impact of a fresh western disturbance on the Western Himalayan Region, beginning on the night of November 7. This weather system could lead to light rainfall or snowfall in specific areas of Jammu and Kashmir and Himachal Pradesh from November 7 to November 9, 2023.

ADVERTISEMENT

Furthermore, the IMD has identified a low-pressure trough in easterly winds, located over the Southwest and the adjacent west-central Bay of Bengal, off the coast of Tamil Nadu at lower tropospheric levels. This system is anticipated to bring light to moderate, widespread to fairly widespread rainfall to the southern regions of the Indian Peninsula over the next seven days.”