Srinagar, Feb 26: The Meteorological Department has forecast light to moderate rain and snow across Jammu and Kashmir until February 28.

An official stated that in the past 24 hours, higher reaches of J&K received light to moderate rain and snow, with heavy snowfall recorded in isolated areas.

The weather is expected to remain generally cloudy, with light to moderate precipitation in most places and isolated heavy rain and snow in both divisions until February 28.

Issuing an advisory, the official warned of possible disruptions in surface transport, particularly over Sadhna Pass, Razdhan Pass, Sonamarg-Zojila-Gumri Axis, Mughal Road, Sinthan Pass, and other major routes in hilly districts. Tourists, travelers, and transporters have been advised to plan accordingly while following official updates. Farmers are also urged to suspend irrigation and other farm activities.

From March 1-2, the weather is expected to be generally cloudy with light rain and snow at isolated to scattered locations. On March 3, light to moderate rain and snow are likely at many places across J&K.

The weather is predicted to remain generally dry from March 4-6, with a significant drop in daytime temperatures in the coming days.