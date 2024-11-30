Rain and Snow Predicted in Jammu and Kashmir Today: MeT

The Meteorological Centre Srinagar has forecast cloudy weather with light rain and snowfall at isolated to scattered places in Jammu and Kashmir today, particularly in the higher reaches.

“The weather on November 30 will be generally cloudy, with light rain or snow expected at isolated to scattered places, especially in higher reaches,” the MET Centre stated.

Looking ahead, the MET Centre predicted, “Partly cloudy skies with light rain or snow are likely at isolated places on December 1. From the evening of December 2 to the morning of December 3, scattered places may experience light rain or snowfall under generally cloudy conditions.

The forecast also highlights periods of dry weather from December 4 to 7, with a brief return of light rain or snow in isolated places on December 8, followed by another dry spell on December 9 and 10.

Tourists, travelers, and transporters have been urged to follow administrative and traffic advisories to ensure safety during periods of inclement weather, it added. (KNS)