Srinagar:Enamored by breathtaking beauty, Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw posted pictures of a snow-covered railway station in Kashmir leaving netizens in awe.

ADVERTISEMENT

Vaishnaw shared pictures of the snow-covered railway station on his Twitter handle. ” Ghar firdaus bar roo-e zameen ast, hami asto, hami asto, hami ast (If there’s paradise on Earth, it is here, it is here, it is here,” he tweeted quoting a Persian couplet to describe the beauty of Kashmir.

Netizens have gone gaga with some of them desiring to visit the place. “Man I so want to visit this place after looking at this,” said a Twitter user.

“Dharti pe swarg, hamara Kashmir (Paradise on earth, our Kashmir),” said another.

Kashmir has been draped white after fresh snowfall. Light to moderate snowfall started in many parts of Kashmir on Friday evening. A thick carpet of snow has enveloped the valley much to the delight of the tourists and locals.

ADVERTISEMENT

Kashmir is presently under the grip of 40-day long ‘Chillai Kalan, which started on December 21. It is followed by a 20-day long ‘Chillai Khurd’ and a 10-day-long ‘Chilla Bachha’.

MeT has urged people not to venture into avalanche-prone areas, follow traffic advisory seriously as well as maintain proper ventilation of their rooms.