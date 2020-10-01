Rahul, Priyanka detained on way to Hathras to meet gang-rape victim’s family

New Delhi: Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Thursday left Delhi to meet the family of Hathras gangrape victim, whose body was allegedly forcibly cremated by the state police on Tuesday night.

High drama prevailed after Uttar Pradesh Police personnel pushed former Congress President Rahul Gandhi on the ground on the Yamuna Expressway and detained him while he was walking towards Hathras to meet the family of the rape victim.

Later Rahul Gandhi told the media: “Just now police pushed me, lathicharged me and threw me on the ground. I want to ask, can only (Narendra) Modiji walk in this country? Can’t a normal person walk? Our vehicle was stopped, so we started walking.”

The Uttar Pradesh police personnel also told Gandhi he was being detained as he was marching in an area where Section 144 has been imposed. The section relates to the assembly of not more than five people at one place.

Gandhi said even if Section 144 had been imposed, he would walk alone towards Hathras to meet the family of the rape victim.

According to Ranvijay Singh, Additional DCP, Gautam Budh Nagar, Rahul Gandhi has been taken into custody and he won’t be allowed to go further as the police have a letter from DM Hathras saying that if Gandhi goes there, it may disturb the law and order situation in the district.

हाथरस जाने से हमें रोका। राहुल जी के साथ हम सब पैदल निकले तो बारबार हमें रोका गया, बर्बर ढंग से लाठियाँ चलाईं। कई कार्यकर्ता घायल हैं। मगर हमारा इरादा पक्का है। एक अहंकारी सरकार की लाठियाँ हमें रोक नहीं सकतीं। काश यही लाठियाँ, यही पुलिस हाथरस की दलित बेटी की रक्षा में खड़ी होती। pic.twitter.com/lRq9kLSHJz — Priyanka Gandhi Vadra (@priyankagandhi) October 1, 2020