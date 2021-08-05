Rahul Gandhi to visit Srinagar on Aug 9

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi will visit Srinagar on August 9 and will meet party leaders and workers there, said sources on Wednesday.

This will be his first visit to Jammu and Kashmir since the abrogation of Article 370. The Congress leader will also attend the wedding reception of Jammu and Kashmir party unit president Ghulam Ahmed Mir’s son.

The sources said the Congress leaders may also visit Mata Vaishno Devi in Jammu on August 8 but it is yet to be finalised and will meet party leaders and other people in Jammu as well.

He may also visit Kheer Bhawani and Hazratbal in Srinagar, said sources while adding that this is not finalised yet.