Monitor News Desk·
India
··1 min read

Rahul Gandhi tests positive for COVID-19

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has tweeted to say that he has tested positive for Covid-19. He said, “After experiencing mild symptoms, I’ve just tested positive for COVID. All those who’ve been in contact with me recently, please follow all safety protocols and stay safe.”

Earlier in the day, Rahul Gandhi hit out at the government over its vaccine policy, alleging it is discriminatory and that there is no vaccine guarantee for the weaker sections.

He also said that there will be no free vaccines for those between the age of 18 and 45 years.

“No free vaccines for 18-45 yr olds. Middlemen brought in without price controls. No vaccine guarantee for weaker sections. GOI’s Vaccine Discrimination – Not Distribution Strategy,” he said in a tweet.

