A 24-year old fan of Tollywood star Prabhas ended his life after ‘Radhe Shyam’ opened to mixed reviews.

Identified as Ravi Teja of Andhra Pradesh, he was a die-hard fan of Prabhas. Teja was upset after the film opened to mixed reviews. He locked himself in the room and hung from the ceiling fan. Police rushed to the spot and started an investigation.

Trade analysts said mixed reviews notwithstanding, ‘Radhe Shyam’ is doing well at the box office.

Radhe Shyam is produced by Vemareddy Vamsikrishna Reddy and Uppalapati Pramod and also has an ensemble cast of Bhagyashree, Krishnam Raju, Sathyaraj, Murali Sharma, Priyadarshi Pulikonda, Jayaram, Sachin Khedekar, Priyadarshi, Sasha Chettri, Kunaal Roy Kapur, and Sathyan.

The cinematography has been done by Manoj Paramahamsa, art direction by Ravinder Reddy and sound design by Resul Pookutty, and edited by Kotagiri Venkateswara Rao. The film is produced by T-Series and UV Creations and presented by Krishnam Raju.

Prabhas was last seen in the 2019 film Saaho starring Shradha Kapoor. The actor has been out of the public radar for the last two years due to the pandemic. He will be seen in Prashanth Neel’s `Salaar’. Shruti Haasan will be playing the leading lady in this film. His next with Nag Ashwin has also gone on floors recently. The film has Amitabh Bachchan in a key role and Deepika Padukone playing the leading lady. Both these films are pan-India films and will be released in multiple languages.