Srinagar: Top US scientific consortium has awarded Dr Qazi Mudasir from Central Veterinary Hospital, Srinagar, for pioneering work in rabies control.

Global Alliance for Rabies Control – a renowned US and UK based Alliance for Rabies Control –is dedicated to eliminating the deadly disease in both humans and animals.

Its mission is to prevent human rabies deaths, and to relieve the burden of rabies in other animal populations, especially dogs. It is dedicated to eliminating rabies in both humans and animals.

Dr. Mudasir reported that incidence of rabies in animals has been reduced to almost nil in Kashmir valley by educating masses regarding the role of prophylactic and post bite anti-rabies vaccination in animals. Further, making people aware regarding the behaviour of canines and keeping the provision of food & shelter for strays has definitely helped better community relationships between humans and dogs.

Born and brought up in Srinagar, Mudasir did his schooling from Tyndale Biscoe school. He later pursued his bachelors in veterinary science from Sher-e-Kashmir University of Agricultural Sciences and Technology, Kashmir (SKAUST, K). In 2009, he got appointed as Veterinary Assistant Surgeon and is currently serving in the Department of Animal Husbandry.

“I belong to a family of doctors. They are all practicing human medicine in various medical institutions of the valley and even outside. However, my love for veterinary science has its roots in my childhood. We had an ancestral farm house in Mahraj Gunj area of old city of Srinagar. We reared some cows and poultry birds there. My tryst with animals started from that house and I couldn’t see them suffering from pain or any illness,” Dr Mudasir told The Kashmir Monitor.

This deep-rooted love for animal sufferings made him choose veterinary science as a career option. Asked about recognition by GARC, Dr Mudasir said the award really matters to him and will definitely help him to carry forward his good work.

“Besides, the Directorate of Animal Husbandry Kashmir has been very supportive throughout this journey. Their department is very proactive with regard to animal care. They have kept all diagnostic facilities available for treatment of large & small animals at Central Veterinary Hospital Srinagar. Various vaccines and medicines are kept available at Veterinary hospitals on subsidized rates so that every animal owner can easily bear the cost of treatment of their animals,” he said.

Dr Mudasir advised the budding veterinarians to work with dedication. “The work for animal welfare is gifted by God as they are the voiceless creatures. Since you relieve their pain and suffering, it really matters.”