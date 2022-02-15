NEW DELHI: Actor R Madhavan has announced that his magnum opus film ‘Rocketry: The Nambi Effect’, would hit the screens on July 1 this year. Making the announcement on Twitter, Madhavan shared a short video clip with the film’s theme music and the tagline ‘Sometimes a man wronged… is a nation wronged’.

Though a commercial film, Rocketry is the biopic of veteran Indian Rocket scientist, Princeton-graduate S. Nambi Narayanan, who led his team at the Indian Space Research Organization, to build India’s most reliable and trusted rocket engine – Vikas. This is the engine that continues to power India’s mainstay rockets – the PSLV and GSLV.

While at the peak of his career and while striving to build an even more powerful, efficient rocket engine, Nambi Narayanan was arrested by the Kerala Police for allegedly spying for hostile nations, this ended up destroying his high-flying career and ambitions. Later, India’s top Court found the case to be false and fabricated, made very harsh remarks against the inhumane treatment meted out to the aerospace engineer who had made great contributions for the country.

The film is about the life of Nambi Narayanan, who dedicated his life for building heavy-lift rockets for India and ended up serving time in jail and fighting to reclaim his life and reputation.

Directed and scripted by R. Madhavan, who also plays the titular role, the film was ready for release by early 2020. However, the onset and global spread of the pandemic and related restrictions had forced the team to shelve the plans. Amid uncertainty over re-opening of cinema halls, most filmmakers chose to release their films via OTT platforms, however, Madhavan chose to wait it out. According to those who worked closely with the team, the makers were unwilling for OTT release and had been keen to deliver a large-screen experience, given the grandeur and theme of the film.

