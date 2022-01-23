Srinagar: The Jammu and Kashmir administration on Sunday said that Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha will preside over the main function on January 26 in Jammu while his Advisor, Rajeev Rai Bhatnagar will take a salute at Srinagar.

Moreover, District Development Council (DDC) chairpersons will preside over the main functions in their respective districts, according to a circular issued by the government. Block Development Council chairpersons and Presidents of Municipal bodies shall preside over and take salute in separate January 26 functions to be held at the concerned Sub-Divisional and Municipal headquarters, the circular.

The Lieutenant Governor will preside over the main Republic Day function to be held at MA Stadium Jammu here.

While the LG’s Advisor R R Bhatnagar will preside over the function at Srinagar.

Also, incase of non-availability of any BDC & Municipal Chairperson, the Concerned SDMs, Tehsildars, and other senior officers have been authorized & designated to preside over the functions and take salutes respectively. (GNS)