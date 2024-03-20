Question paper fiasco: JKBOSE to announce new date for Class XII Physical Education exam in few days 

Srinagar: Jammu and Kashmir Board of School Education (JKBOSE) will announce a revised schedule for the Class 12 Physical Education exam within a couple of days.

On Wednesday, the examination of the paper was postponed due to a “distribution error”.

Reports said that instead of the designated paper, students were handed out 11th standard question papers which sparked widespread concern among students.

The distribution of question papers not only created confusion but also heightened anxiety among students who had diligently prepared for their Physical Education examination. Many students expressed frustration at the administrative lapse, which jeopardized their academic efforts and added uncertainty to an already stressful examination period.

Upon realizing the gravity of the error and the ensuing turmoil, students collectively decided to raise their concerns with exam authorities. “We immediately brought the matter to the attention of the invigilators, highlighting the discrepancy in the question papers. It was a moment of collective concern, said Arfat, a student.

One of the students said that after seeing the question paper a tense atmosphere enveloped the exam hall. “As soon as we received the question paper, we realized it was not for our class. The questions were based on 11th-standard topics, with only one question aligning with our syllabus. Every student got nervous, and it disturbed the entire environment of the exam center,” said the student.

Another student expressed his frustration and concern regarding the distribution error. “It was disheartening to receive the wrong question paper after weeks of dedicated preparation. The moment we realized the mistake, a wave of panic swept through the exam hall,” he said.

Subsequently, JKBOSE swiftly responded to the incident by announcing the postponement of the Physical Education paper for the 12th class.

Acknowledging the gravity of the situation Joint Secretary JKBOSE, Lal Hussain told The Kashmir Monitor that the paper has been postponed for now and the new date sheet for the paper will be announced soon. “For now, we have postponed the exam of the paper. A new date sheet for the paper will be announced soon,” he said.