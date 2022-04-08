RIYADH: Saudi Crown Prince Mohammad bin Salman today announced the first mosque built by Prophet Muhammad (SAW), will be expanded tenfold in Madinah.

ADVERTISEMENT

Built by Prophet Muhammed, Quba Mosque was the first mosque in the history of Islam and the first in Madinah. It is located 5 kilometers south of the Prophet’s Mosque and was built in the year 1 A.H (622 A.D).

Arab News reported that the mosque will see the largest development in its history, expanding to 50,000 square meters.

Named after the Saudi monarch, King Salman, the project aims to increase the capacity of the mosque to 66,000 worshipers.

Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman said the project seeks to accommodate the largest number of worshipers during peak seasons.

ADVERTISEMENT

It also aims to highlight the mosque’s religious importance while preserving its architectural style, as well as monuments located near the mosque.

There will be shaded courtyards on four sides, which will connect to prayer spaces that are not structurally attached to the current mosque building.

He said the project enhances the efficiency of the landmark for visitors’ devotional and cultural experience.

The project will aim to solve overcrowding and enhance the safety of worshipers, and the road system nearby will see a revamp to ease access to the mosque.

Rehabilitation work will mean several sites and prophetic monuments within the mosque and its courtyards are preserved.

As many as 57 sites, including wells, farms, and orchards, are to be developed or rehabilitated as part of the project.

The crown prince commended the king’s care for the historic mosque and said the project sets out to achieve the goals and objectives of the Saudi Vision 2030.

During his visit to Madinah, Prince Mohammed prayed at the Prophet’s Mosque.

He also prayed at the Rawdah, a place that lies between the Sacred Chamber (known as the Prophet’s house), and the Prophet’s Minbar (or pulpit).

The crown prince was accompanied by Prince Faisal bin Salman, Governor of Madinah, and several senior officials.

Prince Mohammed bin Salman also visited and prayed at the Quba Mosque in Madinah.

He then received prominent scholars and excellencies, and a group of citizens who came to greet him, at Taiba Palace in Madinah.

The crown prince arrived in Madinah on Thursday morning.