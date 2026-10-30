Qazi Touqeer Showcases Shopian Apples on Bigg Boss



Srinagar: Kashmiri singer and performer Qazi Touqeer has put Kashmir’s world-famous Shopian apples in the spotlight during his appearance on the popular reality show Bigg Boss.

By highlighting the region’s renowned apple produce on a national platform, Qazi has drawn attention to Kashmir’s rich horticultural heritage and the hard work of local apple growers.

His gesture has been widely appreciated as a proud moment for Kashmir, offering valuable visibility to Shopian’s apple industry and showcasing the region’s agricultural identity before audiences across the country.