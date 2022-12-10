Star footballer Neymar broke down after Brazil lost to Croatia in the quarter-final of the FIFA World Cup.

Neymar seemed to have earned his team qualification into the semi-finals in the extra time but a late equalizer from Bruno Petkovic saw the game head into the penalty shootout instead. When it came to scoring from the spot, Croatia defeated Brazil 4-2 to qualify for the semi-finals.

Paris Saint-Germain forward couldn’t stop his tears as he bid goodbye to the Brazil fans who had come out in numbers to support them in the Qatar World Cup. A few of Neymar’s teammates also tried to console him but they couldn’t succeed.

Brazil’s veteran center-back Thiago Silva, who was playing the final FIFA World Cup of his career, admitted that he would have to pull the curtains on his career without lifting the trophy.

“It is difficult,” said Silva. “I have been through some disappointments in my life and when we lose something important that we have as an objective it hurts quite a lot. But we have to try to lift our heads and carry on. There is no other alternative.”

“I think all of a sudden we lost our concentration,” Silva said. “We are not used to being hit on the break like that. We became a little disorganized and that is where the goal came from.”

“Sadly as a player, I am not going to get to lift this trophy,” he said. “Who knows if in the future I will get the chance in another role,” he added.

Instead of a blockbuster South American semi-final between Brazil and Argentina, it is Croatia who will face the winners of the clash later Friday between Lionel Messi’s side and the Netherlands.