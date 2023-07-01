Salim bin Fadghan Al Rashidi, a Saudi businessman, made a remarkable gesture on the occasion of Eid Al Adha by burning all record books and forgiving the debts of those who owed him.

The act was captured in a viral video where the businessman can be seen setting the records on fire, declaring that everyone’s debts are forgiven.

رجل أعمال يحرق جميع دفاتر المطالبات



ويعفو عن جميع الديون والسلف لوجه الله تعالى



اللهم تقبل منه واجعلها من أعماله الصالحة في هذه الايام العشر pic.twitter.com/AztDY8WVME — أحمد الرحيلي (@alruhaily_a) June 24, 2023

The video, which gained widespread attention on social media, was shared during the significant tenth day of Dhu Al Hijjah, leading up to Eid Al Adha. Since its release last Friday, the clip has garnered over a million views on Saudi Twitter accounts.

Netizens applauded Salim bin Fadghan Al Rashidi for his compassionate action and emphasized the importance of performing virtuous deeds, especially during the first ten days of Dhu Al Hijjah. This Islamic month holds great religious significance, and engaging in acts of worship, charity, and goodness during this period is highly encouraged in Islam.

These ten days are considered the holiest time of the year, with special emphasis placed on the ninth day, known as the Day of Arafat.