News
Qalandar released from detention
Srinagar, Feb 4: The Jammu and Kashmir administration on Tuesday released a former PDP legislator and a trade leader from preventive detention, officials said.
With the release of the two leaders, the number of people now under detention at the MLA hostel is 15. The hostel has been temporarily converted into a subsidiary jail.
Former PDP MLA from Wachi in south Kashmir Aijaz Ahmad Mir and trade leader Shakeel Ahmed Qalandar, who is former president of the Federation Chamber of Industries Kashmir, were released two days after the administration had released four politicians from preventive custody at the MLA hostel on Sunday.
The released politicians on Sunday comprised three from the National Conference and one from the PDP.
These leaders were part of preventive detention carried out on mainstream politicians, activists and trade leaders after August 5 last year when the Centre withdrew the special status of the erstwhile Jammu and Kashmir state and bifurcated it into union territories — Ladakh and Jammu and Kashmir.
Among the prominent leaders who are still under detention are NC leaders Farooq Abdullah and Omar Abdullah, PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti and Jammu amd Kashmir People”s Conference leader Sajjad Gani Lone.
While Farooq Abdullah has been kept at his Gupkar house, his son and NC vice president Omar Abdullah has been detained at Hari Niwas. PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti, who was initially lodged at Chesmashahi huts, has been shifted to a government building in the heart of Srinagar.
The senior Abdullah was slapped with the stringent Public Safety Act on September 17 and further renewed for a period of three months on December 16.
News
Strengthening healthcare infrastructure across J&K, one of the key priorities of the Government: LG
KAKRYAL, FEBRUARY 04: Lieutenant Governor, Girish Chandra Murmu today said that the Government has put the strengthening of healthcare infrastructure across the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir as one of its key priorities. The Lt Government made these remarks during the Lamp Lighting and Oath Taking Ceremony of the 4th Batch of B.Sc. Nursing students of Shri Mata Vaishno Devi College of Nursing (SMVDCoN), Kakryal and the Annual Day function of the institution held at the Matrika Auditorium of Shri Mata Vaishno Devi University.
Dr. Ashok Bhan and Maj. Gen. (Retd) Shiv Kumar Sharma, Members of Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine Board; Prof. (Dr.) Ravindra Kumar Sinha, Vice-Chancellor, Shri Mata Vaishno Devi University; Sh. Ramesh Kumar, Chief Executive Officer, Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine Board; Ms. Indu Kanwal Chib, Deputy Commissioner, Reasi; Ms. Rashmi Wazir, SSP Reasi; Sh. Vivek Verma, Additional CEO of the Board and Sh. Jitendra Kumar Gupta, Commandant, CRPF 6th Bn. were present on the occasion.
Speaking during an impressive function, the Lt Governor emphasized on expanding and strengthening of healthcare facilities in J&K and highlighted various initiatives being taken by the government to provide the best possible medi-care facilities to the people, particularly in the remote and border areas. Aimed at achieving the objective of extending the facilities of affordable healthcare to even the most relegated sections of the society; the Government has made functional new Government Medical Colleges and further, 2 AIIMS are being established in J&K, he maintained.
Referring to the Lamp Lighting and Oath Taking Ceremony, the Lt Governor, who is also the Chairman of Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine Board, observed that it was an important occasion for every nursing student as it marked the commitment of a nurse to adhere to the highest professional values and standards. He congratulated the student nurses for embarking on a noble profession like Nursing which is a vital component of any healthcare system and lauded their parents for choosing the profession of nursing for their wards.
The Lt Governor underlined the importance of capacity building of the Nursing College through collaborations with the Nursing Institutions of repute for providing top quality nursing education to the students at the said institution. He called for exploring the opportunities of job placements for the passing-out students of the Nursing College for their better career prospects.
The Lt Governor observed that in the time of rapid healthcare infrastructure development, the role of professional Nursing colleges becomes much more significant as it would be these colleges that would complement the Government’s efforts by making available trained and professionals workforce from the region itself. He impressed upon the student nurses to serve the humanity with the commitment and dedication. At the same time, he advised the medical professional to take care of themselves as well. He also congratulated the management, faculty and staff of SMVD College of Nursing.
On the occasion, the Lt Governor gave away awards to the students who have excelled in academics and co-curricular activities during the past year. He also released October-December 2019 issue of Shrine Board’s Quarterly Newsletter ‘Trikuta’.
Maj. Gen. (Retd.) Shiv Kumar Sharma, Member of the Shrine Board and Chairman of the Governing Body of the Nursing College, during his welcome address, highlighted the achievements of the College in academics and extra-curricular activities during the past one year.
A musical play on the life of Florence Nightingale performed by the students of the Nursing College was highly appreciated by the audience.
Earlier, all the Nursing students of 4th Batch of the College participated in the Lamp Lighting ceremony and thereafter, Dr. Shailla Cannie, Principal of the College administered Oath to the students for rendering professional, ethical and selfless service. Dr. Sunil Sharma, Deputy CEO of the Shrine Board and Administrator of SMVDCoN, presented Vote of Thanks.
Among others, present on the occasion were members of the Governing Body of the SMVDCoN, senior Civil and Police officers, besides faculty of the SMVDU, faculty and staff of the Nursing College, students and their parents as well as officers and staff of SMVDSB.
News
Thanks to renewable energy:Electric bulbs will finally glow in 1200 govt schools
Srinagar, Feb 4: Students in far flung areas have a reason to smile as more than 1200 government schools across Kashmir division will be provided round the clock electricity from the clean renewable energy sources.
The initiative comes in the backdrop of the report that only 36 percent of government schools in Jammu and Kashmir have access to electricity.
Official document of SAMAGRA, an Integrated Scheme of School Education, accessed by The Kashmir Monitor reveals that Rs 60 crore has been approved by the Ministry of Human Resource Development for installation of solar power panels in more than 1200 schools across the valley.
Under this project, solar panels will be installed in 382 elementary schools of 10 districts of Kashmir at an estimated cost of Rs 496.60 lakh. These include 48, 29, 40 and 34 schools in Anantnag, Kulgam, Pulwama and Shopian district of south Kashmir respectively. Likewise 24, 46, 47 schools of Bandipora, Baramulla and Kupwara districts respectively will be covered under this scheme.
Around 42, 32 and 40 schools will be covered in Budgam, Ganderbal, and Srinagar district respectively under this scheme.
“Solar panels will be installed in 153 secondary and higher secondary schools at an estimated cost of Rs 994.50 lakh,” the document reveals.
Among the 153 secondary and higher secondary schools, 11 and four schools are in Anantnag and Kulgam district respectively while 8, 65, 13 schools are in Bandipora, Baramulla and Kupwara district respectively. Similarly, 36, 5 and 11 schools are in Budgam, Ganderbal, and Srinagar district respectively.
Solar power plants will be installed in another 682 secondary and higher secondary schools at an estimated cost of more than Rs44 crore. However funds for this project have not been released yet.
“In elementary schools solar power plant will generate 1 KW power which will enable them to connect essential services including electricity, computer lab. In secondary and higher secondary schools 5 KW power will be generated from the plant”, said another official.
An official at SAMAGRA said MHRD has approved and released funds for 553 schools and tenders have also been floated. However, he said, funds have been approved for 682 secondary and higher secondary schools but are yet to be released.
Director, SAMAGRA, Dr. Arun Manhas was not available for comments.
News
Admin reshuffle in JK: Gazanffer SMC Comm, Firdous Giri Secy BOPEE
Srinagar, Feb 3: The Jammu and Kashmir Union Territory administration on Monday ordered large scale reshuffle in the middle rung of administration involving more than 30 officers, some of them at the level of Secretary and Special Secretary to the government.
According to two separate orders issued by the General Administration Department, Pradeep Kumar, KAS, Secretary, Jammu and Kashmir State Vigilance Commission, is transferred and posted as Transport Commissioner, J&K, relieving Owais Ahmed, IAS, Chief Executive Officer, JAKEDA of the additional charge of the post.
Gazanffer Ali, KAS, Special Secretary to the Government, School Education Department, is transferred and posted as Commissioner, Srinagar Municipal Corporation.
Majid Khalil Ahmad Drabu, KAS, Special Secretary to the Government, PHE, Irrigation and Flood Control Department, is transferred and posted as Managing Director, J&K Cable Car Corporation, relieving Shamim Ahmad Wani of the additional charge of the post.
Shabnam Kamili, KAS, Mission Director, ICDS, J&K, is transferred and posted as Mission Director, ICPS, J&K, relieving Mir Tariq Ali, KAS, Director General, Women Child Development, J&K of the additional charge of the post.
Dr. Ravi Shankar Sharma, KAS, awaiting orders of adjustment in the General Administration Department, is posted as Additional Secretary to the Government, Housing and Urban Development Department.
Nitu Gupta, KAS, Controller, Legal Metrology, J&K, is transferred and posted as Mission Director, ICDS, J&K.
Dr. Firdous Ahmad Giri, KAS, Administrator, Associated Hospitals, Srinagar, is transferred and posted as Secretary, J&K Board of Professional Entrance Examination.
Abdul Hafiz Shah, KAS, Secretary, J&K Board of Professional Entrance Examination, is transferred and posted as Regional Director, Survey and Land Records (ex-officio Settlement Officer), Anantnag.
Khurshid Ahmad Sanai, KAS, Commissioner, Srinagar Municipal Corporation, is transferred and posted as Regional Director, Survey and Land Records (ex-officio Settlement Officer), Baramulla-Kupwara.
Ram Savak, KAS, Additional Secretary to the Government, Department of Forest, Ecology and Environment, is transferred and posted as Director, Horticulture, Jammu.
Raj Kumar Katoch, KAS, Director, Horticulture, Jammu, is transferred and posted as Director, Tourism, Jammu, relieving Deepika Kumari Sharma, KAS, Executive Director, Mubarak Mandi Heritage Society, Jammu of the additional charg.
Babu Ram, KAS, Additional Secretary to the Government, Social Welfare Department, is transferred and posted as Additional Secretary to the Government, Agriculture Production Department.
Pankaj Raj Katoch, KAS, Additional Secretary to the Government, Animal and Sheep Husbandry Department, is transferred and posted as Mission Director, Mission Dairy Development.
Puneet Sharma, KAS, Deputy Commissioner, State Taxes, Enforcement (Samba), is transferred and posted as Director, Land Management, Jammu Development Authority.
Sanjay Gupta, KAS, Director, Land Management, Jammu Development Authority, is transferred and posted as Deputy Commissioner, State Taxes, Enforcement (Samba).
Dr. Fayaz Ahmad Banday, KAS, awaiting orders of adjustment in the General Administration Department, is posted as Director, Land Management, Srinagar Development Authority. He may also hold the additional charge of the post of Secretary, Srinagar Development Authority, till further orders.
Mohammad Anwar Banday, KAS, Additional Secretary in the Union Territory of Ladakh, is transferred and posted as Joint Director (Administration) in the Directorate of Rural Development, Jammu, against an available vacancy.
Peerzada Zahoor Ahmad, KAS, Additional Secretary to the Government, PHE, Irrigation and Flood Control Department is transferred and posted as General Manager, DIC, Anantnag, relieving Mr. Nazir
Ahmad Khwaja, KAS, Additional District Development Commissioner, Anantnag of the additional charge of the post
Akhtar Hussain Qazi, KAS, Project Officer, Wage Employment (ACD), Doda, is transferred and posted as Collector, Land Acquisition, Defence, Udhampur, against an available vacancy.
Narayan Dutt, KAS, Deputy Director, Rural Sanitation, Jammu, is transferred and posted as Project Officer, Wage Employment (ACD), Kathua.
Sukh Paul Singh, KAS, Project Officer, Wage Employment (ACD), Kathua, is transferred and posted as Deputy Secretary to the Government, PHE, Irrigation and Flood Control Department.
Sammer Naik, KAS, Sub-Divisional Magistrate, Khansahib, is transferred and posted as Deputy Director, Tourism, Kashmir.
Nissar Ahmad Malik, KAS, Assistant Commissioner Revenue, Ganderbal, is transferred and posted as Project Officer, Wage Employment (ACD), Anantnag.
Mohammad Aslam, KAS, Project Officer, Wage Employment (ACD), Anantnag, is transferred and posted as Deputy Director, Estates, Kashmir, against an available vacancy.
Sohan Lal, KAS, Project Manager, IWMP, Kathua, is transferred and posted as Deputy Director, Rural Sanitation, Jammu.
Syed Ahmad Kataria, KAS, Sub-Divisional Magistrate, Zainpora, is transferred and posted as Sub-Divisional Magistrate, Khansahib. He shall also hold the additional charge of the post of Sub-Registrar, Khansahib, till further orders.
Sandeep Seointra, KAS, Deputy Secretary to the Government, Social Welfare Department, is transferred and posted as Additional CEO, Smart City, Jammu, relieving Mr. Ghan Shyam Singh, KAS, Additional Deputy Commissioner, Jammu of the additional charge of the post.
Rajeev Kumar, Deputy Secretary to the Government, Horticulture Department, is transferred and posted as Revenue Attorney with Divisional Commissioner, Jammu, against an available vacancy.
Ab. Baseer Ahmad, Deputy Secretary in the J&K Public Service Commission, is transferred and posted as Assistant Commissioner Revenue, Ganderbal.
Syed Altaf Hussain Musvi, Collector, Land Acquisition, Public Works (R&B) Department, Srinagar, is transferred and posted as Sub-Divisional Magistrate, Zainpora. He shall also hold the additional charge of the post of Sub-Registrar, Zainpora, till further orders.
