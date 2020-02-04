Qalandar released from detention

KAKRYAL, FEBRUARY 04: Lieutenant Governor, Girish Chandra Murmu today said that the Government has put the strengthening of healthcare infrastructure across the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir as one of its key priorities. The Lt Government made these remarks during the Lamp Lighting and Oath Taking Ceremony of the 4th Batch of B.Sc. Nursing students of Shri Mata Vaishno Devi College of Nursing (SMVDCoN), Kakryal and the Annual Day function of the institution held at the Matrika Auditorium of Shri Mata Vaishno Devi University.

Dr. Ashok Bhan and Maj. Gen. (Retd) Shiv Kumar Sharma, Members of Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine Board; Prof. (Dr.) Ravindra Kumar Sinha, Vice-Chancellor, Shri Mata Vaishno Devi University; Sh. Ramesh Kumar, Chief Executive Officer, Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine Board; Ms. Indu Kanwal Chib, Deputy Commissioner, Reasi; Ms. Rashmi Wazir, SSP Reasi; Sh. Vivek Verma, Additional CEO of the Board and Sh. Jitendra Kumar Gupta, Commandant, CRPF 6th Bn. were present on the occasion.

Speaking during an impressive function, the Lt Governor emphasized on expanding and strengthening of healthcare facilities in J&K and highlighted various initiatives being taken by the government to provide the best possible medi-care facilities to the people, particularly in the remote and border areas. Aimed at achieving the objective of extending the facilities of affordable healthcare to even the most relegated sections of the society; the Government has made functional new Government Medical Colleges and further, 2 AIIMS are being established in J&K, he maintained.

Referring to the Lamp Lighting and Oath Taking Ceremony, the Lt Governor, who is also the Chairman of Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine Board, observed that it was an important occasion for every nursing student as it marked the commitment of a nurse to adhere to the highest professional values and standards. He congratulated the student nurses for embarking on a noble profession like Nursing which is a vital component of any healthcare system and lauded their parents for choosing the profession of nursing for their wards.

The Lt Governor underlined the importance of capacity building of the Nursing College through collaborations with the Nursing Institutions of repute for providing top quality nursing education to the students at the said institution. He called for exploring the opportunities of job placements for the passing-out students of the Nursing College for their better career prospects.

The Lt Governor observed that in the time of rapid healthcare infrastructure development, the role of professional Nursing colleges becomes much more significant as it would be these colleges that would complement the Government’s efforts by making available trained and professionals workforce from the region itself. He impressed upon the student nurses to serve the humanity with the commitment and dedication. At the same time, he advised the medical professional to take care of themselves as well. He also congratulated the management, faculty and staff of SMVD College of Nursing.

On the occasion, the Lt Governor gave away awards to the students who have excelled in academics and co-curricular activities during the past year. He also released October-December 2019 issue of Shrine Board’s Quarterly Newsletter ‘Trikuta’.

Maj. Gen. (Retd.) Shiv Kumar Sharma, Member of the Shrine Board and Chairman of the Governing Body of the Nursing College, during his welcome address, highlighted the achievements of the College in academics and extra-curricular activities during the past one year.

A musical play on the life of Florence Nightingale performed by the students of the Nursing College was highly appreciated by the audience.

Earlier, all the Nursing students of 4th Batch of the College participated in the Lamp Lighting ceremony and thereafter, Dr. Shailla Cannie, Principal of the College administered Oath to the students for rendering professional, ethical and selfless service. Dr. Sunil Sharma, Deputy CEO of the Shrine Board and Administrator of SMVDCoN, presented Vote of Thanks.

Among others, present on the occasion were members of the Governing Body of the SMVDCoN, senior Civil and Police officers, besides faculty of the SMVDU, faculty and staff of the Nursing College, students and their parents as well as officers and staff of SMVDSB.