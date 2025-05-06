ADVERTISEMENT

**EDS: FILE IMAGE** New Delhi: In this Thursday, Oct. 4, 2018 file photo, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Russian President Vladimir Putin before their meeting, in New Delhi. Putin has accepted PM Modi's invitation to visit India and preparations are underway for it, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Thursday. (PIB via PTI Photo) (PTI03_27_2025_000172A)

Putin assures full support to PM

May. 6, 2025
by

New Delhi: Russian President Vladimir Putin dialled Prime Minister Narendra Modi today and strongly condemned the terror attack in Pahalgam that left 25 tourists and a Kashmiri dead on April 22.

This is significant because it comes shortly after voices in the Pakistani establishment had batted for the involvement of Russia and China in the investigation into the terror strike. The Kremlin also said President Putin has accepted an invitation from Prime Minister Modi to visit India and that the two leaders had emphasised that relations between Russia and India were not affected by external influence and are developing dynamically.

The Russian President conveyed his deepest condolences and stressed that those involved and behind the attack must be brought to justice. “President Putin @KremlinRussia_E called PM @narendramodi and strongly condemned the terror attack in Pahalgam, India. He conveyed deepest condolences on the loss of innocent lives and expressed full support to India in the fight against terrorism. He emphasised that the perpetrators of the heinous attack and their supporters must be brought to justice,” Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said in a post on X.

The two leaders reiterated their commitment to further deepen strategic ties. “PM conveyed greetings to President Putin on the celebration of the 80th anniversary of Victory Day and invited him for the Annual Summit to be held in India later in the year,” the MEA spokesperson added.

Moscow has been a longstanding ally of New Delhi, and this partnership has only deepened during the Ukraine war, when India continued to buy Russian oil despite Western sanctions against Russia. Besides the bilateral relations, President Putin shares a great rapport with Prime Minister Modi. “Our relationship is so strong that you will understand me without any translation,” President Putin had said when the Prime Minister visited Russia in October last year.

