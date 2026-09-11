Putin Arrives In New Delhi For 18th BRICS Summit

New Delhi: Russian President Vladimir Putin arrived in New Delhi on Friday for a three-day visit to participate in the 18th BRICS Summit and hold bilateral talks with Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Putin was received at the airport by Union Minister of State for External Affairs Kirti Vardhan Singh, as India prepares to host the BRICS Leaders’ Summit on September 12 and 13.

During his visit, Putin and Modi are scheduled to hold wide-ranging discussions focusing on strengthening bilateral cooperation in areas including trade, investment, energy, defence, technology and pharmaceuticals.

The Russian President is accompanied by a high-level delegation and is also scheduled to participate in BRICS-related engagements and meet other visiting leaders.

The summit is expected to deliberate on strengthening collective resilience in areas including food, energy, health, disaster management and critical supply chains, amid a challenging global geopolitical and economic environment.

Putin’s visit marks his first in-person participation at a BRICS summit outside Russia since the Russia-Ukraine conflict began in February 2022.