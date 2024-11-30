Pushpa 2 Faces Trouble as Police Complaint Filed Against Allu Arjun

Hyderabad: As the much-anticipated release of Pushpa 2: The Rule inches closer, controversies around the film continue to escalate. Despite the massive hype surrounding the project, the lead star, Allu Arjun, has now found himself embroiled in a fresh legal dispute.

A complaint has been lodged against the Tollywood superstar at the Jawahar Nagar Police Station in Hyderabad by Bhairi Srinivas Goud, the president of the Green Peace Environment and Water Harvesting Foundation. In the complaint, Srinivas Goud has demanded legal action against Allu Arjun for what he deems an inappropriate use of the term “Army.”

The controversy stems from Allu Arjun’s statement at public and promotional events: “I don’t have fans; I have an army.” During promotional campaigns for Pushpa 2, this phrase gained traction as he referred to his fan community as “Allu Arjun Army.”

Srinivas Goud, however, argues that the use of the term “Army” is disrespectful, as it undermines the sanctity and honor associated with the armed forces that serve the nation.

Srinivas Goud emphasized that the term “Army” carries a profound sense of respect and patriotism and should not be casually appropriated for fan groups or personal promotion. The complainant urged the authorities to register a case against the actor for allegedly misusing the word.

This legal trouble adds to the list of challenges Pushpa 2 has faced in the lead-up to its release, including multiple delays and other controversies involving its cast.

Meanwhile, the film, directed by the acclaimed Sukumar, is gearing up for its grand release on December 5, 2024. The star-studded cast includes Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna, and the makers have left no stone unturned in promoting the film nationwide.

A grand pre-release event for Pushpa 2 is scheduled to be held in Hyderabad on December 1.