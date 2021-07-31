Help The Kashmir Monitor sustain so that we continue to be editorially independent. Remember, your contributions, however small they may be, matter to us.
Punjab to reopen schools for all classes from Monday

Punjab government Saturday announced that it will allow reopening of schools for all classes from Monday, with proper protocols to ensure COVID appropriate behaviour.

In a letter written by the Additional Chief Secretary, it said that other restrictions shall remain in place till 10 August to curb the spread of Covid-19 in the state.

 

Meanwhile Punjab on Friday reported 49 new Covid cases, taking the total count to 5,99,053, officials said. No Covid-related death was reported on Friday, they said.

The toll, which stands at 16,292, includes two deaths which were not reported earlier, according to the bulletin.

There are 544 active cases in the state, it said.


