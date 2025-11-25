Punjab Governor Praises Kashmir’s Beauty, Says Cold Weather Boosting Tourism

Srinagar: Punjab Governor Gulab Chand Kataria, who is currently on a visit to Kashmir, on Tuesday praised the Valley’s natural beauty and cold weather, saying both factors continue to draw tourists in large numbers and contribute significantly to the region’s tourism revival.

Speaking to reporters, Governor Kataria said the weather in Kashmir at this time of the year remained a major attraction for visitors. He said the Valley had always been the crown of India and one of the most beautiful places in the country. According to him, the sharp drop in temperatures was not a deterrent but instead enhanced Kashmir’s charm for travellers seeking winter experiences.

Without making a direct reference to the recent Pahalgam attack, the Governor said such incidents should not be allowed to harm the tourism sector. He added that border states, including Jammu and Kashmir, continued to face challenges that had existed since the partition of 1947, yet the spirit of the locals and the resilience of the region had always ensured continuity of normal life.

Governor Kataria said the country recognised Kashmir’s importance and that sustained efforts were needed to further strengthen peace, security and tourism in the region.