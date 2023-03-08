SRINAGAR: Bodybuilder from Jammu and Kashmir Pushpinder Bharti has won silver at the Arnold Classic, Columbus Ohio, USA.

The Arnold Classic is one of the premier bodybuilding competitions in the world. It was established in 1989 and is named after six-time Mr. Olympia turned Hollywood actor Arnold Schwarzenegger.

The J&K bodybuilder’s feat is being acknowledged on social media.

“Proud Moment for Jammu and Kashmir Congratulations to the Son Of Jammu, Shri Pushpinder Bharti Ji for winning a silver medal in Arnold Classic, Columbus Ohio, USA. (sic),” BJP Jammu and Kashmir said in a Facebook post.