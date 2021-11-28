Srinagar: Principal Secretary, Power Development Department, & Information Department, Rohit Kansal Sunday visited Pulwama to review the overall developmental scenario in the district. He took first-hand appraisal of all central and UT government developmental and social security schemes, assessing the performance of different departments besides taking stock of winter preparedness of the district administration

Principal Secretary, who is also Secretary In-charge District Pulwama, also assessed the sector-wise performance of all departments.

Principal Secretary underscored that the UT government is putting sustained efforts to remove difficulties and make social security & welfare schemes easily accessible to all eligible citizens. He exhorted upon officials to undertake regular public outreach activities for ensuring 100% saturation of all the beneficiary-oriented schemes and prompt redressal of public grievances.

Reviewing the District Capex plan and other important infrastructure projects in the district, Principal Secretary passed instructions to Deputy Commissioner to monitor all Infrastructure Projects periodically and ensure their completion within stipulated timelines. Enquiring about the status of Power Augmentation works being done in the district, he asked the concerned to submit regular reports on the stages of project completion. He directed the power development department to disconnect the line of top defaulters who have not paid electricity charges and to carry out more inspections during the late hours for power theft.

Explicit instructions were issued to the Power Department functionaries to restore the power supply during upcoming winters. “Adopt advance planning and Optimum resource allocation to ensure minimum hassle to common citizens”, He said.

While addressing officers he said that Pulwama is on the trajectory of development and prosperity and can be made a developmental model if officers and other stakeholders remain proactive and positive.

He emphasized on officers to work in unison and also directed them to identify bottlenecks and impediments in ongoing projects so that projects are accomplished in a time-bound manner.

He asserted that the lackadaisical approach of any Government officer can’t be afforded and officers should be in the forefront in making public services accessible.

Earlier, Deputy Commissioner, Pulwama, Baseer Ul Haq Choudhary through a powerpoint presentation gave a detailed overview of the developmental activities and scheme-wise achievements under District Capex Budget, Languishing Projects, JJM, Back to Village, PWD, Power, PHE, Social welfare, and other sectors.

Among others, the meeting was attended by Chief Engineer, PDD, Managing Director PDD, besides all the district / sectoral officers.