Public Welfare At Core Of J&K Assembly Session: CM Omar

Srinagar: Chief Minister Omar Abdullah on Monday said that the Autumn Session of the Jammu and Kashmir Legislative Assembly commenced in Srinagar today.

Taking on micro-blogging platform X, the Chief Minister said the session would provide an opportunity for meaningful debate, constructive deliberations and discussion on issues concerning the welfare and aspirations of the people.

He said the government is committed to addressing public issues through democratic discourse in the House.

The Assembly session is expected to discuss several key matters related to development and governance in Jammu and Kashmir.