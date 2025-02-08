SRINAGAR, FEBRUARY 08: With the advent of New Criminal Laws, aimed at promoting social responsibility, police in Srinagar after reporting a case in the court of Chief Judicial Magistrate Srinagar has sentenced an individual caught for public drunkenness to Community Service.

The accused namely Mohd Shafi Najar resident of Srinagar was found intoxicated and causing public nuisance in violation of section 355 BNS. After reviewing the case, the Hon’ble Court ruled that rather than imposing a traditional penalty, the offender must perform three-days Community Service of cleanliness and hygiene at public buildings/areas/spaces at Baghat Barzulla and report to Mohallah president and SHO concerned for compliance, who shall report the same to the court.

“New Criminal Laws emphasize that such alternative punishments serve as a rehabilitative measure rather than mere punishment, aiming to reform behaviour and instill social accountability. This decision sets a positive precedent in handling minor offenses through corrective measures rather than punitive measures,” said a police statement.