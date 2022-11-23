Unfazed by international criticism, Saudi Arabia has publically beheaded 12 people in the last 10 days.

As per a rights organization, out of the 12 people, most of them were beheaded by swords. They include three Pakistanis, four Syrians, two Jordanians, and three Saudis

Those executed were facing non-violent drug charges..

As per reports, the number of people executed this year crossed the total number of capital punishments in 2020 and 2021.

Most of the developed countries across the world have abolished capital punishment. However, in exceptional cases, the United States, Japan, Taiwan, Singapore, and South Korea carry out the punishment.

Almost all Middle Eastern countries carry out capital punishment. In 2021, Iran executed the highest number of people. It awarded capital punishment to 353 people in the year.