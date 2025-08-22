Public Accountability

The surfacing of the scandal involving rotten meat and chicken has exposed deep vulnerabilities in food safety regulation and consumer protection. In the wake of public outrage, the government has issued a detailed notice mandating strict compliance with the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) guidelines. This notice carries important implications for traders, consumers and regulators. The directive requires that all food business operators—manufacturers, processors, wholesalers, retailers, cold storage handlers, transporters, and even e-commerce platforms—adhere to the Food Safety and Standards Act, 2006. The rules now make it clear that handling, storage, packaging and labeling of raw meat and chicken must follow prescribed standards. Fresh meat must be sold promptly without preservation, chilled meat must be stored at temperatures between 0°C and 4°C for short-term use, and frozen meat must be stored at -18°C or lower to extend shelf life up to one year. Any violation of these temperature and labeling protocols not only invites penalties but also risks public health. The notice also introduces mandatory labeling requirements. Every package must carry the product name, list of ingredients, net weight, batch number, date of manufacture, expiry date, storage conditions, and manufacturer details. The non-vegetarian symbol, FSSAI license number, and halal certification, where applicable, are also compulsory. For e-commerce sales, additional safeguards apply, including a requirement that at least 30 percent of shelf life remains at the time of delivery. These steps are intended to restore consumer confidence after the recent scandal, where unregulated storage and poor labeling practices allowed rotten and unsafe products to enter the market. What makes this order important is the introduction of strong penalties for violators. Substandard products will invite fines of up to Rs. 5 lakh, while misbranding and missing declarations can cost up to Rs. 3 lakh. Unhygienic conditions will be penalized with Rs. 1 lakh, and selling meat without registration or license can attract fines of up to Rs. 10 lakh. For unsafe food, the punishment is harsher, with imprisonment of up to six years in addition to financial penalties. For Kashmir, where meat and poultry consumption is among the highest in the country, such enforcement is overdue. The rotten meat scandal has already shaken public trust in local markets. The government’s circular, if implemented effectively, could serve as a turning point in ensuring safer food. However, much depends on enforcement and it is hoped that the directives are strictly implemented. Surprise inspections, transparent reporting and public awareness campaigns are essential so that rules are not confined to paper. Traders and food handlers must invest in better storage facilities and training, while consumers need to demand accountability and check labeling before purchase. The notice also raises larger questions about the link between public health and governance. Food safety cannot be treated as a routine formality; it is central to preventing disease and ensuring the dignity of everyday life. However, long-term success will depend on a consistent system of monitoring and strict implementation of set guidelines rather than occasional crackdowns.