PUBG could make a comeback to India by December: Report

The ban of PUBG Mobile in India has left a massive void in the life of mobile gamers. While some Android users implemented workarounds to play the famous battle royale game even after the ban, the game servers completely shut for the country last month, making it impossible for PUBG lovers to play the game in India.

Not even a week after the servers were closed, a report now claims that the game is plotting to make a return to India before the end of this year.

According to a TechCrunch report citing sources familiar with the matter, PUBG Corp has engaged with global cloud service providers in recent weeks to store Indian users’ data within the country to allay the Indian government’s concerns about user data privacy and security, one of the sources was quoted by TechCrunch as saying.

The report also says that PUBG Corp has privately informed some high-profile streamers in the country that it expects to resume the service in India before the end of this year. PUBG Corp did not respond to TechCrunch’s request for a statement.

Further, the report says that PUBG Corp can make the announcement as early as this week. It also said that the company plans to run a marketing campaign during the Diwali week in India. Recently, PUBG Corp has also engaged with a number of local firms including Paytm and Airtel to explore whether they are interested in publishing the game in India, an industry executive told TechCrunch.

Before the ban, PUBG had over 50 million monthly active users in India, making the country its biggest market.