PSL 2021 postponed midway through due to Covid-19 cases

The ongoing season of PSL 2021 has been postponed with immediate effect due to the outbreak of Covid-19 positive cases in the last few days. The decision was taken in a meeting between the organising committee and the team owners and management on Thursday (March 4).

“The decision was made after seven cases were reported in the competition, which had started on 20 February,” an official release from the PCB stated. Only 14 out of the scheduled 34 matches were completed at the time of the PCB announcing the postponement.

“The PCB, as an immediate step, will focus on the safe and secure passage of all participants, and arrange repeat PCR tests, vaccines and isolation facilities to the six participating sides,” the release from PCB stated.

The organising committee called for a meeting a day after three positive cases were reported, including Quetta Gladiators batsman Tom Baton and Karachi Kings fielding coach Kamran Khan. This comes within days of Quetta’s Fawad Ahmed testing positive, which led to the postponement of a league fixture by a day.

Even the previous edition of the tournament had to endure a postponement as the virus was rampant right when the knockouts of the tournament had to be played. The PCB successfully rescheduled and hosted it last November.