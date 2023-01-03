In accordance with the Jammu and Kashmir Appointment to Class IV (Special Recruitment) Rules, 2020, the General Administration Department forwarded a requisition for filling up 8575 Class-IV posts pertaining to various departments under direct recruitment, which were advertised by the Board vide Notification No. 01 of 2020 dated 26.06.2020.

An OMR-based Objective Type Written Test Examination was held in three batches on the 27th, 28th of February, and 1st of March 2021. Subsequently, some Physically Challenged candidates, belonging to the sub-category of Deaf & Hard of Hearing, approached the Hon’ble Central Administrative Tribunal, Srinagar through the medium of O.A No. 1764/2021 titled Peer Mohammad Arif Vs Social Welfare & Ors.

The applicants requested that Horizontal Reservation should be applied to PwD candidates for the posts, which could not be applied initially due to a pending clarification from the General Administration Department regarding the post of Orderly/Class-IV. The Hon’ble CAT, while hearing the matter, passed the following interim directions.

“In the meantime, the respondent shall not finalize the select list with regard to the deaf and hard of hearing“

