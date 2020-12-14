Protesting farmers to go on hunger strike today

The head of all farmer unions protesting against the Centre’s new agriculture laws announced that they will observe a one-day hunger strike from Monday, Farmer leader Gurnam Singh Chaduni said.

The hunger strike will be observed from between 8 am to 5 pm and it is part of the farmers’ plan to intensify their agitation from December 14.

“There are groups that are ending the protest and saying they are in favour of laws passed by the government. We want to clarify that they are not associated with us. They have been hand-in-glove with the government, they conspired to sabotage our protest. The government is hatching a conspiracy to derail the ongoing farmers’ protest,” Chaduni said.

The protests will be held in all district headquarters to press their demand for the repeal of the new farm laws, as more protesters headed for Delhi with a large group blocking the key Delhi-Jaipur national highway when it was stopped by police on Haryana-Rajasthan border.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said he too will observe a day-long fast on Monday and appealed to the central government “to shun ego and scrap the legislation”.