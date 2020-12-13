Protest set to escalate as farmers plan to block Delhi-Jaipur highway today

The Delhi Police has scaled up security by deploying extra personnel and putting in place multi-layered barricades at various border points in view of the call given by farmers to intensify their protest against the Centre’s new agri laws and block the Jaipur-Delhi highway today.

Today’s rally will be followed by an all-India hunger strike on Monday when the demonstrators plan to hold protests at district offices. On Saturday, over 4,000 policemen were deployed in Gurgaon and Haryana to stop the farmers from occupying highways.

Thousands of farmers have been protesting at various border points of Delhi for over two weeks, demanding repeal of the new farm laws. They said major highways linking the national capital will be blocked from Sunday and they will sit on a hunger strike on December 14, when they have called for a nationwide protest.

Adequate arrangements have been made and these include multi-layered barricades and deployment of extra personnel.

Measures have also been taken to ensure commuters do not face inconvenience at places were protest are being staged, a senior police officer said. The Delhi Traffic Police has deployed its personnel across important border points to ensure commuters do not face difficulties and is also constantly updating people about open and closed routes on its Twitter handle.

“The Chilla & Ghazipur borders are closed for traffic from Noida & Ghaziabad to Delhi due to farmers protests.People are advised to take alternate route for coming to Delhi via Anad Vihar, DND, Apsara & bBhopra borders,” it tweeted.

The Tikri and the Dhansa borders are also closed for traffic movement but the Jhatikara border is open only for two wheelers and pedestrian movement, the traffic police said in another tweet.