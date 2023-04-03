Srinagar, April 3: A prostitution racket being run in a rented accommodation in Bagh-e-Mehtab area or Srinagar was busted on Monday, police said.

In a statement, police said that two persons running the racket were also arrested.

The statement reads that on the basis of a specific information the racket being run by Irshad Ahmad Bhat son of Shaban Bhat of Pampore and Mohd Shafi Hajam son of Abdul Qayoom Hajam of Pulwama and others was busted today.

“The premises were raided by Chanpora Police station today in Bagh Mehtab area. Both the persons were arrested on spot. 4 sex workers & 2 customers, all 6 are locals of Srinagar, were also detained for questioning.”

It added the racket was run in a rented house owned by one Altaf Hussain Afaqi son of Asadullah Afaqi of Chanapora.

The statement reads FIR No. 19/2023 u/s 3,4,8 of Immoral trafficking act has been registered at Chanpura police station.

“Further as the house owner had not done tenant verification of the tenants, he will also be booked.

All citizens are requested to do tenant verification if they have given their houses. rooms and shops on rent,” it added