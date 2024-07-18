Prosthetic Aid distribution camp for specially-abled held at B’la

BARAMULLA, JULY 18: Social Welfare Department Baramulla, in collaboration with Artificial Limbs Corporation of India (ALIMCO) and National Hydroelectric Power Corporation (NHPC) Limited today organised a prosthetics aid distribution camp for specially-abled persons at Dak Bungalow Baramulla.

The 2-Day camp was inaugurated by the Additional Deputy Commissioner Baramulla, Dr. Zahoor Ahmad Raina in presence of District Social Welfare Officer Baramulla (DSWO), Sajad Ahmad Bhat, officers from ALIMCO and NHPC and was attended by all the specially-abled beneficiaries who were identified by the department for the necessary support and help.

The ADC emphasized the importance of such initiatives in creating a more inclusive society and stated that collective efforts are needed to ensure that specially-abled individuals have access to the resources they need to lead fulfilling lives.

On the first day of the camp, 365 different aid related materials and devices like wheel chairs, CP wheel chair with commode, ADL kit, E- tricycles, smart phones, smart canes, hearing aid, auxiliary crutches, artificial limbs, collar support, knee brace belts were distributed among 200 specially-abled persons.

Throughout the camp, recipients of assistive devices also received comprehensive training from district social welfare officials and ALIMCO representatives on how to effectively use these aids to improve their daily lives.