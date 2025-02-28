JAMMU, FEBRUARY 27: Jammu and Kashmir Local Bodies Dedicated Backward Classes Commission submitted its final recommendations to the Chief Secretary Atal Dulloo on Thursday.

The report, presented in the presence of Secretary RDD&PR, Mohammad Aijaz Asad, is expected to highlight the objectives laid down at the time of its constitution.

Director Panchayati Raj, J&K, Sham Lal; Secretary in OBC Commission, Reyaz Ahmad Shah; Deputy Secretary in OBC Commission, Mohinder Sharma; and others were also present on the occasion.

The Commission, headed by Justice (Retired) Janak Raj Kotwal, a former Judge of Jammu and Kashmir High Court, with former IAS Officer RK Bhagat and former Dean of SKUAST Jammu Dr. Mohinder Singh Badwal as members, was constituted to determine OBC reservation quotas. The Commission’s term officially ended on December 31, 2024, however, its tenure was extended till February 28, 2025, for the accomplishment of the complete work.

Pertinent to mention that the Commission was constituted to conduct empirical studies on OBC representation, engage with stakeholders, and recommend proportional reservations in urban and rural local bodies. Accordingly, during its tenure, the Commission analyzed records, surveys, and census data to determine the OBC population share and its representation in the local bodies’ governance structure.

The panel sought data inputs from the government departments, institutions, and experts; held consultations with researchers and conducted field visits across J&K to ensure a comprehensive assessment before submitting its report to the government.

The J&K Local Bodies Dedicated Backward Classes Commission was established on June 11, 2023, in compliance with the Supreme Court Ruling in the K. Krishnamurthy Vs Union of India (2010) and Vikas Krishna Rao Gawli vs. Maharashtra (2021) case.

Currently, Municipal Bodies, Panchayats, and Block Development Councils in J&K have been without elected representatives for more than a year. The term of Municipalities ended in October-November 2023, while Panchayats and Block Development Councils completed their five-year term on January 9, 2024.

In the recent electoral history of J&K, the three phases of panchayat elections including the Halqa Panchayat Elections (November 2018), Block Development Council Elections (October 2019) and District Development Council Elections (November-December 2020) were successfully conducted leading to significant devolution of Power in terms of Funds, Functions and Functionaries strengthening the grassroots democracy.