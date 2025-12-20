Property Worth Rs 1 Crore Attached in Srinagar Narcotics Case

Srinagar: Srinagar Police on Saturday attached a double-storey residential house measuring eight marlas at Wantpora Eidgah after investigators established that the property was acquired through proceeds of drug trafficking. The house belongs to Basit Bilal Dar, son of Bilal Ahmad Dar, an inhabitant of Wantpora Eidgah, and is valued at nearly one crore rupees.

Police said the accused is involved in two narcotics related cases, including FIR 59 of 2024 under Sections 8 and 21 of the NDPS Act registered at Police Station Nowhatta and FIR 114 of 2025 under Sections 8, 22 and 29 registered at Police Station Safakadal. Officials said sustained investigation revealed that the attached property was generated from illicit earnings linked to drug trade.

The attachment was executed under Section 68 F of the NDPS Act. Police said the proceedings were carried out in the presence of two independent witnesses and in accordance with the required legal procedure. Notices have been pasted on the structure restricting any alteration, sale, lease, transfer or creation of third party interest in the property.

Authorities said action against illegally acquired assets continues under the drive against narcotics networks operating in different parts of the city. Further investigation is underway.