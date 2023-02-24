SRINAGAR: Athar Aamir Khan (IAS), Srinagar Municipal Corporation (SMC) Commissioner, has said that an ‘engaged civil society is a vehicle for people participating in the development and implementation of government policies and programs, the implementation of Smart City Project or property tax is ultimately for providing better facilities and infrastructure for the people’.

ADVERTISEMENT

He made the comments in a core group meeting of the PHDCCI Kashmir. The SMC Commissioner and CEO Srinagar Smart City was invited as a special Guest in the Core Group meeting of PHDCCI Kashmir on Thursday at Almas Resorts Boulevard Kralsangri.

While interacting in the meeting, he said that an ‘engaged civil society like PHDCCI is a vehicle for people participating in the development and implementation of government policies and programs, the implementation of Smart City Project or property tax is ultimately for providing better facilities and infrastructure to the people living in cities’.

Athar Aamir Khan (IAS) threw light on various verticals and aspects of Srinagar smart City and revealed how this project will transform the city of Srinagar by byte sized projects in a small time frame.

A PHDCCI statement said he further ‘demystifies the latest notified Property Tax and illustrates the calculations of property tax to everyone present in the meeting’.

ADVERTISEMENT

“The property tax is progressive and has been devised keeping in view the social and economic aspects and also the rates imposed are very nominal compared to other municipal corporations of country and with special exemptions for poor and Marginalised there is nothing to worry about this tax,” the SMC commissioner said as per a PHDCCI statement.

Earlier Vicky Shaw Chair PHDCCI Kashmir fully supported the CEO Srinagar Smart City for the mammoth task of reshaping the whole city under Srinagar smart City Project and assured the Commissioner that the PHD Chamber will outreach in coordination with government to make people aware about the reforms and developments that are being implemented by the government at various levels.

In his speech he welcomed the Chief Guest and core group members and apprised everyone about PHDCCI, the 117 years old National Chamber’s activities and latest developments since he took over as chair of Kashmir Chapter. He further commented about extending full support to the government based on integrity and faithfulness. Shaw also sought everybody’s view as to how best to further strengthen the PHDCCI Kashmir which has already caught the imagination of the masses and the youth of J&K.

He said, the team is spearheading it but at the same time we have to devise a strategy to work in conjunction to cooperate with the central and UT government and other government agencies to remove some of the barriers to trade and business and we have to assist in the policy-making to ensure that all interests are looked after.

The meeting was graced by immediate former Chair Kashmir-Mr Baldev Singh Raina and core members Himayu Wani, Nasir Shah, Er Bilal Ahmad Bhat, Er Pervaiz Qalander, Haleem Bhat, Er Owais Raja , Ubair Shah, Adnan Shah, Sajid Nazir Shah and Er Iqbal Fayaz Jan Deputy Director PHDCCI J&K.

The members discussed various economic and social issues in threadbare. The members decided to devise a strategy and will help the youth and existing industry to diversify in new business with latest technology and avenues which remains unexplored in this part of the world.