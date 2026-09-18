Property fraud case: EOW arrests fraudster

The Economic Offences Wing (EOW) Kashmir of Crime Branch J&K has arrested notorious fraudster Ghulam Mohi-Ud-Din Dar, son of Abdul Khaliq Dar, a resident of Jawalapora, Samson Budgam, for his involvement in a major multi-lakh financial cheating case.

The arrest was executed in compliance with an order and warrant issued by the Hon’ble Court of Sub-Judge Srinagar. The accused was evading arrest for the past year and is involved in Multiple criminal cases registered in Police Station EOW Kashmir/SCW Kashmir of Crime Branch J&K including FIR No. 17/2026 under Sections 318(4), 338, 340, and 61(2) of the BNS of Police Station EOW Kashmir.

The case pertains to a written complaint alleging that the victim was duped of Rs. 93 lakhs by the land broker Ghulam Mohi-Ud-Din Dar in connivance with co-accused Soom Nath Koul Son of Kalash Nath Koul R/o 22 Lotus Tower Bangalore North Karnataka/ Janipur Jammu. Investigations reveal the accused offered a fake sale of 5 kanals of migrant land in Drusu Pulwama and 300 standing trees in Bijbehara using forged agreements. A bank account used to funnel the defrauded money was reportedly opened on the exact day of the transfer solely to execute the scam. The duo used to dupe gullible people by giving false promises of selling them migrant property while acting as attorney holders or owners of the property.

A Hue and Cry Notice remains active for the absconding co-accused, Soom Nath Koul. Further investigation into the network and operations is ongoing.