‘Promoting J&K products’: Dubai’s Lulu group to set up office in Kashmir

Srinagar: In a significant meeting between a delegation from Jammu and Kashmir led by Navin Choudhary, Principal Secretary Agriculture and Horticulture and top management of Lulu group led by its Chairman and Managing Director, Yousuf Ali, several decisions were taken to promote export of Agriculture and Horticulture products from Jammu and Kashmir to entire gulf region using stores of Lulu group.

Chairman Lulu Group said that his team will soon visit J&K to start setting up of an office at Srinagar besides identifying location to establish ware houses and packaging facilities.

Principal Secretary assured all help to Lulu group for setting up logistic facilities and offices at identified facilities in UT of J&K.

During B2B sessions in the Summit, group of leading entrepreneurs from Jammu and Kashmir made representation to potential UAE importers where they showcased export capabilities in food and agriculture sectors and also displayed agricultural and food products from the Union Territory.

Principal Secretary appreciated the commitment and concrete steps planned by the CMD of Lulu group for promoting J&K as an important export destination from India so far as fruits, vegetables, saffron, honey, spices and other products like trout fish etc are concerned.

CMD Lulu group immediately accepted the request made by the Principal Secretary to export extremely perishable products like cherry , plum and pear through charted cargo planes.

Chairman Lulu group also offered to host a “J&K special’’ fortnight in all super markets of its group across the gulf region on the occasion of Republic Day -2021. This fortnight celebration will begin on 24th January, 2021 and will showcase all of J&K’s famous products like its cuisine and cultural heritage.

It was agreed that there is tremendous scope to increase apple export from J&K. It was also agreed upon to approach relevant quarters for starting direct passenger as well as regular cargo flights between Srinagar and Dubai.

On this occasion, the largest retail store of Lulu group in Dubai was decorated in Indian colours and large number of Indian products including those from J&K were showcased giving them place of prominence.The success of sale of Kashmiri apples and saffron in particular was widely appreciated. The super market also offered Kashmiri cuisines.

Meanwhile, an MoU was also signed between Lulu group and Fruit Master Agro Fresh J&K for supply of apple and other fruits for super markets of Lulu group across the Gulf Countries.

Principal Secretary expressed happiness and satisfaction over the outcome of this meeting. He said that this signifies the potential and strength of products of J&K with opportunity to grow leaps and bounds and that all the stakeholders must participate wholeheartedly in this significant endeavour.