Projects worth Rs 20k crore sanctioned; 3.44 lakh borrowers benefitted under interest subvention scheme: J&K govt

SRINAGAR: Jammu and Kashmir government is all set to approve projects worth Rs 20000 crore to generate direct employment for 8400 people.

Official data released by the government reveal that land allotment clearance has been given to 15 projects worth Rs 1548 crore in Jammu.

Likewise, land allotment for 2 projects worth Rs 144 .66 crore has been cleared in Kashmir. It has employment potential for around 5000 persons.

Figures reveal that 3.44 lakh accounts of borrowers involving Rs 360.35 have been benefitted by the interest subvention scheme of five percent under the business revival package.

Likewise, 4542 borrowers affected by 2014 floods have been benefitted by a 5 percent interest subvention scheme. So far, the J&K government has provided Rs 500 crore under the interest subvention scheme.

Besides, Rs 102.31 crore has been released to 20228 borrowers under business interest relief scheme.

Under the business revival package 2020, the economic stimulus of Rs 1353 crore has been announced.

Plus relief and revival package to uplift the economy and business sector has also been announced.

Official figures reveal that a discount of 50 percent in fixed charges for water and electricity bills for one year has been granted.

The New Central Sector Scheme for Industrial Development with an outlay of Rs 28400 has been approved. The Industrial development has been extended to the block level. Employment to over 4.5 lakh people is likely to be generated. Manufacturing, as well as service sector units, will be benefitted the most. Single window clearance has also been notified.

Official figures reveal that the silk factory at Raj Bagh will be revived at the cost of Rs 23 core. J&K government spent Rs 4.5 crore on the upgradation of Bemina Woolen mills.