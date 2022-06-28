SRINAGAR, JUNE 28: To encourage and motivate the sports-loving youth of J&K to choose sports as a profession, the J&K government is constructing one playground in each Panchayat of UT to nurture the talent.

For the promotion of sports at the grass-root level, each panchayat has been provided with sports kits during the Back to Village-3 as per the local requirements. The rapid promotion of sports in J&K, especially in the rural sector, has developed a sense of hope that the J&K will bring laurels from national and international tournaments.

The sports policy of J&K has laid a vision for promoting excellence in traditional sports like Kho-Kho, Kabaddi, Archery, Mud Wrestling & Tug of War. Emphasis is laid down on developing facilities for coaching these sports across the UT. The talent of rural youth is scouted and nurtured in coaching camps for national competitions. Financial assistance is also being provided for achieving excellence in these sports.

According to the policy, opportunities would be provided to all citizens – urban and rural to participate in sports and games and organize sports competitions at the Panchayat, zonal, district, State / UT, National & International levels.

The J&K Sports Policy 2022 paves way for an inclusive mandate for prescribing universal wellness and fitness through sports & fitness activities, at the panchayat, zonal, district, division, UT, national & international levels. According to the policy, DYSS shall develop and maintain sports & fitness zones at the Panchayat, village, and block levels.

The Government has taken several steps in this regard such as ensuring at least one playfield in every Panchayat, establishing over 4500 Youth Clubs and organizing of number of sporting activities to enable the youth of the J&K to participate in sporting activities

The youth of Jammu and Kashmir have immense sports potential with many players from the UT representing the country in different sports. J&K is witnessing a new revolution in Sports Sector. The UT is equally equipped as other states of the country and has the potential to produce world-class sportspersons.

Acknowledging this sports potential of J&K, GOI sanctioned Rs 200 Cr under the Prime Minister’s Development Package for the up-gradation of sports infrastructure and encouragement of budding talent in the field. The package, which was aimed at boosting sports infrastructure, training facilities, and providing professional coaches, has brought a revolution in the sports sector of J&K,

With the combination of world-class facilities, coaches, and continuous monitoring and mentoring, J&K Govt is creating an environment of empowerment, leadership, and self-esteem among youth.

The recently established sports infrastructure and facilities in J&K are historic. In addition to infrastructure and resources, world-class training is indispensable for producing world-class talent.