In our immediate surroundings, it’s not uncommon to find highly qualified individuals struggling to make ends meet. Phrases like “They have a Ph.D., but are now struggling at home” underscore a stark reality – a degree does not guarantee a secure future; it’s skills that hold the key.

In Kashmir, there’s a prevalent belief that completing a degree equips individuals with the qualifications necessary for any job. However, the harsh truth unfolds when faced with questions about practical knowledge in a specific profession. Success hinges on possessing the essential skills, akin to a mason unable to build a wall without the necessary expertise.

The stories of those who have achieved professional success without traditional degrees can be powerful catalysts for a shift in mindset. Emphasizing the importance of skills and the potential for success beyond conventional educational paths can inspire Kashmir’s youth to explore diverse avenues for personal and professional growth.

One such exemplar is Rubaitul Azad, a Web developer, Freelancer, and Founder. Throughout his career, he has prioritized skill development, yielding tangible outcomes.

Witnessing the uncertainty among today’s youth post-degree completion, he introduced an edutech product, Progress Plus, under his primary organization, Gigfolioo Technologies Private Limited.

Progress Plus stands out as the first edutech organization in Kashmir functioning as a Skill Development Organization, offering live mentoring sessions facilitated by top 1% industry experts. The organization provides a diverse range of courses, including Graphic Designing, Web Development, Digital Marketing, Full Stack Development, Content Writing, UI/UX Designing, Professional Freelancing, and other high-demand courses across various industries.

This initiative has transformed the lives of many, equipping them not only with earning capabilities but also enabling them to freelance their expertise and establish personal brands.

It’s imperative to shift focus from degrees to skills. Unemployment isn’t solely due to job scarcity; it fundamentally results from the lack of relevant skills. By investing in skill development programs, promoting vocational training, and fostering a mindset shift, Kashmir can pave the way for a future where success is attainable through skills, irrespective of academic credentials.

Progress Plus aims to bridge the gap between unemployment and skill acquisition in Kashmir. The organization helps individuals identify critical skills in demand across various sectors, encompassing technical skills, soft skills, and digital literacy. Progress Plus is dedicated to empowering the youth, providing them with the ability to navigate the digital landscape and fostering practical skills directly applicable to the job market. Additionally, the organization supports individuals in creating portfolios and building professional networks.

The conventional wisdom that a degree guarantees employment is being rightfully questioned. It is increasingly evident that success in the job market is intricately tied to one’s skill set rather than the possession of a certificate. Progress Plus is committed to aligning education with the demands of the job market, recognizing this as crucial in addressing the unemployment challenge.

(Masooma Raza)