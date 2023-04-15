Ganderbal: In a first, the Central University of Kashmir (CUK) Vice Chancellor, Prof. A Ravinder Nath appointed Dean School of Media Studies, Prof. Shahid Rasool, as Dean Academic Affairs of the varsity on Thursday. Prof. Shahid is the first Dean Academic Affairs of the University. In a separate order Prof Shahid was also appointed as Officer on Special Duty (OSD) to the Vice Chancellor.

ADVERTISEMENT

A former US Fulbright Fellow in Communication Technology, from Syracuse University, New York, Prof. Shahid has earlier served as Director, CEMCA, Commonwealth of Learning, Vancouver, Canada; Director, EMRC, University of Kashmir; Media Advisor, University of Kashmir; Head, Media Education Research Centre, UoK; Executive Director, BBC-WST project for promoting social affairs reporting and State Coordinator -Fundamental Duties and Rights Cell, for 70th year Celebrations of Indian Constitution in UTs of Ladakh and J&K.

Appointed as Director (Professor) EMMRC, KU in 2007, Prof Shahid has over 34 years of experience in teaching, research, production, and direction of educational films, e-Content, Multimedia and MOOCs, authored scores of research papers/policy reports/articles, and one Book titled: Educational television in India; produced and directed over 300 ETV films including 5 National level Award Winning educational documentaries. Supervised, as Director, development of over 500 e-contents, over 1000 LORs and MOOCs. He served as Member of various academic/administrative bodies at national level, including UGC’s High Powered Academic Advisory Council on MOOCs; NAAC Subcommittee for developing a tool for assessment and accreditation of ODL institutions; Advisory Committee of SWAYAM and SWAYAM Prabha at the then MHRD (now MoE) and the Governing Council, Governing Board, Technical Advisory Committee, Finance Committee of UGC’s Consortium of Educational Communication and Institutional Advisory Board of CIET, New Delhi. A widely travelled person within and outside the country, he presented papers and delivered keynote speeches at various national and international conferences. His appointment as Dean Academic Affairs was hailed by all the faculty members from CUK, who expressed hope that this will bring a positive change in the academic scenario at the University.