Prof. Quint delivers expert talk on ‘Ion Trap’

SRINAGAR: The National Institute of Technology (NIT) Srinagar, in collaboration with the Indian National Young Academy of Science (INYAS), Tuesday organized an expert talk featuring Prof. Wolfgang Quint, a senior professor, from GSI Helmholtzzentrum für Schwerionenforschung, Darmstadt, Germany.

Prof. Quint, an esteemed academic researcher from Heidelberg University and his expertise spans various topics, including Penning trap and Antiproton research.

HOD Department of Physics, Prof. Mohd. Ikram expressed his gratitude to Prof. Quint for accepting the invitation and delivering the expert talk on the Ion Trap’. He said Ion traps are important today because they help scientists do precise work in fields like physics and chemistry.

Prof. Ikram praised Dr. Vijay Kumar for setting up talks by experts on campus. He said these talks are really important and students should take the chance to learn and get inspired from them.

During his speech, Prof. Wolfgang Quint talked about how he studies really tiny particles using special techniques. He showed traps and controls these tiny particles, and also demonstrated methods he has developed.

Dr. Quint explained how his research helps us understand the basic rules of the universe better. He talked about how his work can reveal secrets about how everything works at the smallest level.

The session concluded with a vibrant Q&A segment, during which attendees engaged Dr. Quint in stimulating discussions on various topics, from quantum entanglement to the search for new physics beyond the Standard Model.

Earlier Dr. Vijay Kumar, a Member of INYAS and Assistant Professor at Department of Physics welcomed the guest speaker.

He commended Dr. Wolfgang Quint for his enlightening presentation and emphasized how these experiences inspire students to pursue research in various cutting-edge fields.