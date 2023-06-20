Srinagar: Prof. Pragati Kumar today took over the charge of Vice-Chancellor of Shri Mata Vaishno Devi University (SMVDU), Katra.



Dr. Kumar has served as a Professor in the Department of Electrical Engineering at Delhi Technological University, and was appointed as Vice Chancellor of Shri Mata Vaishno Devi University by J&K Lieutenant Governor who is also the Chancellor of the varsity.

He will be Vice-Chancellor for a period of three years. His areas of interests include Active Networks, Analog Integrated Circuit, Non-linear Circuit Design, Analog Instrumentation etc. He has also served as Head, Department of Electrical Engineering and Dean, Industrial Research Development at Delhi Technical University.



Prof. Kumar has wide professional and research experience of over 32 years. He has been a member of the academic bodies of various prestigious Institutions of the country.

He has to his credit more than 55 publications in various International/National Journals, books and conferences of repute. His vast experience in teaching and research will help Shri Mata Vaishno Devi University in excelling in all fields.

He was accorded a warm welcome by all Deans, Registrar, Finance Officer and other senior functionaries of the University.