Prof Pirzada Amin new director of Kashmir University’s IKS

Srinagar: Professor Pirzada Mohmad Amin from Department of Sociology, University of Kashmir, has been appointed as the Director of the varsity’s Institute of Kashmir Studies (IKS).

The IKS is a premier area study centre at the University of Kashmir having a pivotal role in formulation of policy and interdisciplinary research. It also offers a PG Programme in Anthropology.

Prof Pirzada has more than two decades of teaching, research and administrative experience, after an earlier stint as a KPS officer (1999 batch). He has served as founder Head, Department of Social Work, University of Kashmir and Head, Department of Sociology.

Prof Pirzada has extensive experience on policy research and also heads a committee for determining the reservation for Koli and Chopan Community of J&K.

He has published research papers in national and international journals and has authored a number of books.

He has been associated with premier universities of the country, including Jamia Millia Islamia, JNU and Jamia Hamdard as a student and research faculty and has visited various universities in Europe and other countries for academic exchange programmes.