Kashmir

Prof. Majid Jahangir Assigned Additional Charge as Principal of GMC Baramulla

Agencies
The Government of Jammu and Kashmir has issued an order assigning Prof. (Dr.) Majid Jahangir, Head of the Department of Radio Diagnosis & Imaging at Government Medical College, Srinagar, as the new Principal of Government Medical College, Baramulla.

This decision comes following the retirement of Prof. (Dr.) Ruby Reshi, the current Principal, effective November 30, 2024.

According to Government Order No. 827-JK (HME) of 2024, Prof. Dr Jahangir will assume the additional responsibilities from December 1, 2024, alongside his existing duties.

The move is aimed at ensuring smooth administrative operations and uninterrupted patient care at the Baramulla institution.

The order was signed by Dr. Syed Abid Rasheed Shah, IAS, Secretary to the Government of Jammu and Kashmir’s Health and Medical Education Department.(KINS)

